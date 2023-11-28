Who Got The Work

NCR Corp., an information technology company providing self-service kiosks, has turned to attorney Rachel Gage of Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield to defend a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The case, filed Oct. 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Woodhouse Law Firm and SML Avvocati PC on behalf of Capital Security Systems Inc., seeks to determine whether NCR has engaged in fraud on the court in its defense for an underlying patent infringement action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-04691, Capital Security Systems, Inc. v. NCR Corporation.

Technology

November 28, 2023, 9:54 AM

