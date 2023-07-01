New Suit - Trademark

Capital One Financial sued Velocity-Black.com for cybersquatting on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. Capital One purchased Velocity Mobile Ltd., a provider of digital concierge services under the Velocity Black mark, in 2023. The court action, brought by Wiley Rein, accuses the defendant of spoofing the legitimate Velocity Black website and misleading visitors into believing the site is affiliated with Capital One. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00861, Capital One Financial Corporation v. Velocity-Black.Com.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Capital One Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Wiley Rein

defendants

Velocity-Black.Com

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims