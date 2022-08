New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court on behalf of Capital Managers LLC. The suit pursues claims against Evolve Bank & Trust over the disputed terms of a merchant portfolio sale agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00144, Capital Managers LLC v. Evolve Bank & Trust.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 4:12 PM