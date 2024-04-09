Who Got The Work

Bradley J. Walz of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for Dreamland Trading and Mohamed Mohamed in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 15 in Minnesota District Court by Stinson LLP on behalf of Capital Imports, alleges that the label design for the defendant's 'Rino' non-alcoholic fruit cordial is nearly identical to the labeling on the plaintiff's 'Viva' cordial. According to the complaint, the defendant's beverage was previously sold under a different name and with a different label, but the defendant changed the name and design to imitate the plaintiff's product and appeal to a wider base of Muslim consumers during Ramadan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:24-cv-00952, Capital Imports LLC v. Dreamland Trading Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 09, 2024, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Capital Imports LLC

Plaintiffs

Stinson LLP

defendants

Dreamland Trading Inc.

Mohamed Mohamed

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims