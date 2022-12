New Suit - Contract

Miles & Stockbridge filed a lawsuit alleging breach of promissory note and guaranty Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Capital Funding LLC. The suit pursues claims against Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey and Bobby G. Dean Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03182, Capital Funding, LLC v. Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 1:59 PM