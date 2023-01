New Suit - Contract

Capital City Jet Center filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Calfee Halter & Griswold, accuses the defendant of damaging the plaintiff's aircraft during maintenance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00026, Capital City Jet Center Inc. v. Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

January 24, 2023, 6:27 PM