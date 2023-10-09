Michele D. Johnson, Colleen C. Smith and Daniel Robert Gherardi from Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for software company Atlassian Corp. and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Patricia Capistrano, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that macroeconomic conditions were detrimentally impacting the company’s business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-04584, Capistrano v. Cannon-Brookes et al.
Technology
October 09, 2023, 10:01 AM