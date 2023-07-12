New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures to protect its employees' personally identifiable information from a cyberattack. The class is represented by Federman & Sherwood; Lynch Carpenter; Chandler & McDonald; and Harris & Huge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02547, Capel v. Sysco Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 12, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Ja'Quil Capel

Plaintiffs

Federman Sherwood

defendants

Sysco Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims