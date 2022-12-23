New Suit - Environmental

Cape Fear River Watch, the Humane Society, the Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and EPA Administrator Michael Regan Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, backed by lawyers at Earthjustice, seeks to compel updated regulation of water pollution emanating from slaughterhouses and meat production facilities. The case is 1:22-cv-03809, Cape Fear River Watch et al v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 23, 2022, 3:00 PM