Old Republic International, Astoria Owner LLC and other defendants were sued for breach of contract on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Lurie Strupinsky on behalf of Astoria Acquisition LLC and Cape Fear Multifamily LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to make earnest money payments under a purchase and sale agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03827, Cape Fear Multifamily LLC et al. v. Astoria Owner LLC et al.
Insurance
May 23, 2023, 1:15 PM