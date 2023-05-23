New Suit - Contract

Old Republic International, Astoria Owner LLC and other defendants were sued for breach of contract on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Lurie Strupinsky on behalf of Astoria Acquisition LLC and Cape Fear Multifamily LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to make earnest money payments under a purchase and sale agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03827, Cape Fear Multifamily LLC et al. v. Astoria Owner LLC et al.

May 23, 2023, 1:15 PM

Astoria Acquisition, LLC

Cape Fear Multifamily, LLC

Lurie, Strupinsky, LLP

Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

Astoria Owner, LLC

Jacob Rekant

Landmark Abstract Agency, LLC

Moshe Weingarten

Valor Residential Group, LLC

