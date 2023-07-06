Removed To Federal Court

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over the automotive company's alleged defective navigation systems, was brought by Meyer Wilson Co. LPA. According to the suit, the defect, which is present in new vehicles, directs drivers to wrong locations, will not recognize voice commands and suffers from other failures or does not work at all. Mercedes-Benz is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 1:23-cv-02968, Capazzi v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

Automotive

July 06, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Capazzi

Plaintiffs

Meyer Wilson

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract