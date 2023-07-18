New Suit - Securities

Mail order and direct marketing company AmeriMark, which filed for bankruptcy in April, and shareholder Capana Swiss Advisors filed a lawsuit against Rymark Inc., owner Nicholas Thayne Markosian and other defendants on Tuesday in Utah District Court. According to the complaint, Markosian injected Rymark shares into the AmeriMark infrastructure in order to have the company listed on a European stock exchange. The suit further accuses Markosian of misleading investors, paying himself unlawful dividends and other malfeasance. The suit was filed by Venable and Parsons Behle & Latimer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00467, Capana Swiss Advisors AG et al. v. Rymark Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 18, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

AmeriMark Automotive AG

Capana Swiss Advisors AG

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

John Kirkland

Nicholas T. Markosian

Rymark Inc.

Vicky Small

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract