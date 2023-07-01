New Suit - Trade Secrets

Winston & Strawn filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of medical diagnostics firm CAP Diagnostics d/b/a Pathnostics. The suit pursues claims against former Pathnostics executive Robert Embree and Emeritus Medical Technology, a company founded by Embree in 2020. The suit accuses Embree of engaging in unfair competition through the misappropriation of Pathnostics trade secrets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05242, Cap Diagnostics, LLC v. Emeritus Medical Technology LLC et al.

