New Suit - Securities Class Action

Uber was hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit comes on the heels of the July 10 release of the 'Uber Files,' a cache of internal emails, text messages and other documents leaked by Uber's former chief lobbyist Mark MacGann. The complaint alleges that investors have been harmed by revelations of Uber's misconduct, such as concealing incidents of sexual assault by drivers, utilizing tools to evade police, and attempting to influence powerful government officials, including Joe Biden during his vice presidency. The lawsuit was filed by Pomerantz LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04688, Cao v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.