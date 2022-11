Who Got The Work

FedEx has turned to attorneys Peter C. Blomquist, Daniel R. Erwin and Hannan Alkhalifa of Hartline Barger LLP to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Oct. 24 in Texas Southern District Court by Robert A. McAllister Jr. & Associates on behalf of Trish Cao. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:22-cv-03767, Cao v. FedEx Freight, Inc. et al.