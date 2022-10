Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bank of America and Irving Waltmon to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Liying Cao. The case is 0:22-cv-61930, Cao v. Bank Of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 4:45 AM