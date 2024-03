Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder John Huber has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 5 in Utah District Court by Lahti Helfgott LLC on behalf of CAO Group, asserts five patents related to teeth whitening products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball, is 2:24-cv-00175, Cao Group Inc v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 20, 2024, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Cao Group Inc

Plaintiffs

Lahti Helfgott LLC

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims