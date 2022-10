New Suit - Patent

Procter & Gamble was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Skiermont Derby on behalf of the CAO Group, asserts a patent pertaining to teeth whitening technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01874, CAO Group Inc. v. Procter & Gamble Co. et al.