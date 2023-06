Who Got The Work

Miller Nash partners Daniel J. Oates and Jesus Miguel Palomares have stepped in to represent Bank of America in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on May 25 in Washington Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 3:23-cv-05489, Canzoni v. Bank of America NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Amas Canzoni

defendants

Bank of America NA

North Star Trustee LLC

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

defendant counsels

Miller Nash

Zieve Brodnax & Steele LLP

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP

Klinedinst

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract