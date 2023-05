Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miller Nash on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and North Star Trustee to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Amas Canzoni. The case is 2:23-cv-00787, Canzoni v. Bank of America N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Amas Canzoni

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

North Star Trustee, LLC

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

defendant counsels

Miller Nash

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract