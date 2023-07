New Suit - Contract

Canusa Paper & Packaging sued Illiana Cores Inc. for breach of contract on Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for tube and core stock, was filed by Tucker Ellis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02389, Canusa Paper & Packaging LLC v. Illiana Cores Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 11, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Canusa Paper & Packaging, LLC

Plaintiffs

Tucker Ellis

defendants

Illiana Cores, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract