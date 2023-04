New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, was slapped with a privacy class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, claims that the defendant’s website collects data from user activity and provides it to third-party entities such as Google. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03027, Cantu v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Todd Friedman PC

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

nature of claim: 890/