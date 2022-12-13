New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was hit with a privacy class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on Sherwin-Williams' official website. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses Sherwin-Williams of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personal identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01971, Cantu v. The Sherwin-Williams Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 13, 2022, 5:59 PM