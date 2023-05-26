New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of lawsuits accusing companies of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing website visitors' browsing history with Google and other third parties through tracking pixels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00974, Cantu v. Sunrun Inc.

Renewable Energy

May 26, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Sunrun Inc.

nature of claim: 890/