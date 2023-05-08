Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Sound United d/b/a polkaudio.com to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing users' private information with Facebook and other companies through tracking pixels on their websites. The case is 3:23-cv-00841, Cantu v. Sound United LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 08, 2023, 8:29 PM