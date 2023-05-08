Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Sound United d/b/a polkaudio.com to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing users' private information with Facebook and other companies through tracking pixels on their websites. The case is 3:23-cv-00841, Cantu v. Sound United LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 08, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Sound United LLC

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 890/