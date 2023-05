New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Fossil Group was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses Fossil Group of using Google Analytics to collect data on user video-watching behavior in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03337, Cantu v. Fossil Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 5:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys Apc

defendants

Fossil Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/