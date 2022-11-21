New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant chains including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Sunday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the LongHorn Steakhouse website in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08489, Cantu v. Darden Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 21, 2022, 5:24 AM