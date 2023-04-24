New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association d/b/a BCBS.com was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, accuses the defendant of using Google Analytics to collect data on user video-watching behavior in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03084, Cantu v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Cantu

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Todd Friedman PC

defendants

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

nature of claim: 890/