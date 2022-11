Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Emerts Cove Rentals to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Fox Farley Willis & Burnette on behalf of Jody Cantrelle and Judy Cantrelle. The case is 3:22-cv-00423, Cantrelle et al v. Emerts Cove Rentals, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 28, 2022, 5:47 PM