Hill Ward Henderson and Purdy, Jolly, Giuffreda, Barranco & Jisa have stepped in to represent Naphcare Inc., Sheriff Rick Wells and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed June 29 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office of Patrick W. Harland Jr. on behalf of Denise Cantrell Dunsmore, accuses the defendants of failing to treat the plaintiff's son when he was in the defendants' custody. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01456, Cantrell Dunsmore v. Wells et al.

August 14, 2023, 2:22 PM

Denise Cantrell Dunsmore

Law Office Of Patrick W. Harland, Jr., PA

Amber Kent Stevens

Amber Kent-Stevens, Cma

Dr. Elvira Perez

Eileen Lopez

Eileen Lopez, Lpn

Elvira Perez, M.D.

Kelly Zeitz

Kelly Zeitz, Rn

Naphcare, Inc.

Rick Wells

Hill Ward Henderson

Purdy, Jolly, Giuffreda, Barranco, & Jisa, P.A.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation