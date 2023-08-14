Hill Ward Henderson and Purdy, Jolly, Giuffreda, Barranco & Jisa have stepped in to represent Naphcare Inc., Sheriff Rick Wells and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed June 29 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office of Patrick W. Harland Jr. on behalf of Denise Cantrell Dunsmore, accuses the defendants of failing to treat the plaintiff's son when he was in the defendants' custody. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-01456, Cantrell Dunsmore v. Wells et al.
Government
August 14, 2023, 2:22 PM