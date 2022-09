News From Law.com

California's outgoing chief justice, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, will take over as president and chief executive officer of the Public Policy Institute of California after she steps down from the high court at the end of the year, the think tank announced Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye replaces Mark Baldassare, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year. Cantil-Sakauye, 62, announced in July that she would not stand for retention in the November election.

September 28, 2022, 8:06 PM