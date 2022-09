News From Law.com

Fort Worth's Cantey Hanger has opened an office in Midlothian, located 30 miles from Fort Worth in Ellis County, as the firm take a step in its strategy of expanding into outlying counties where the firm has work.Three lawyers from The Law Offices of Gregory E. Wilhelm, led by Wilhelm, a former judge in Ellis County, have joined the 60-lawyer firm as part of the office launch last month.

September 14, 2022, 5:08 PM