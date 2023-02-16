New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was slapped with a toxic tort class action Wednesday in relation to the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit, which was brought in Ohio Northern District Court, contends that Norfolk was negligent in its operation of its railway freight train 32N that caused over 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride to ignite, exposing nearby residents to harmful amounts of toxins. The action also purses medical monitoring and ultrahazardous activities claims. The class represented by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00298, Canterbury et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 16, 2023, 5:09 AM