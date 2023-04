Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial and Citibank to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lawson at Law on behalf of Patty A. Canter, alleges that Citibank incorrectly deposited the plaintiff’s funds into a bank account owned by Capital One. Burr & Forman is representing Capital One. The case is 3:23-cv-00158, Canter v. Capital One, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Patty A. Canter

Plaintiffs

Lawson At Law, PLLC

defendants

Capital One, N.A.

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws