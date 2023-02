Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McDonald Hopkins and attorney Patrick McDaniel on Wednesday removed a class action against Mena Regional Health System to Arkansas Western District Court resulting from an Oct. 2021 data breach. The lawsuit, filed by Carney Bates & Pulliam and Lynch Carpenter LLP, contends the personal health information of nearly 85,000 patients was made vulnerable in the data breach. The case is 2:23-cv-02027, Cant et al v. Mena Regional Health System et al.

Health Care

February 15, 2023, 4:09 PM