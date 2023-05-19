Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of nine individuals, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were the plaintiff's obtain their drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00176, Cansler et al v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Amy Cansler

Andrew Cansler

Christopher Landers

Christopher Mercer

Cristina Landers

Debbie Montgomery

Kathy Mercer

Sidney Franklin Hester

Veronica Sharp

defendants

Georgia Power Company

