New Suit - Trade Secrets

Electric vehicle company Canoo Inc. filed a scathing lawsuit Thursday in California Central District court accusing rival Harbinger Motors and several former Canoo employees of trade secret theft and corporate espionage. The suit, brought by Munch Wilson Mandala, additionally takes aim at Harbinger's financial backers, including Thor Industries and Tiger Global Management. Harbinger GC Michael Fielkow, formerly deputy GC of Canoo, is also named as a defendant along with several Harbinger executives. The suit alleges that the former Canoo employees misappropriated 'vast amounts of Canoo's financial resources, business plans, human capital, trade secrets' and other IP to form Harbinger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09309, Canoo Technologies, Inc.

Automotive

December 23, 2022, 2:05 PM