New Suit - Patent

Canon, the Japanese camera maker, sued Print-Rite Imaging Technology Inc. and Union Technology International Tuesday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Venable, asserts a single patent related to a toner cartridge for HP laser beam printers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00116, Canon Inc. v. Print-Rite Imaging Technology Inc. et al.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 12:51 PM