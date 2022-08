New Suit - Patent

Canon, the Japanese camera maker, sued General Plastic Industrial Co. and Katun Corp. Monday in Minnesota District Court over patent infringement claims. The case, brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Venable, asserts a patent related to toner supply containers for printing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02057, Canon Inc. v. Katun Corporation et al.

Technology

August 22, 2022, 7:23 PM