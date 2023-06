New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Thursday in California Eastern District Court against Blue Diamond Growers. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees’ full wages or to compensate them for missed breaks or time spent complying with COVID-19 health checks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01266, Cano v. Blue Diamond Growers.

Agriculture

June 30, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Sergio Yoni Cano

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Blue Diamond Growers

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations