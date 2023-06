News From Law.com

The ailing Cano Health has hired as interim chief legal officer a noted transactions lawyer who quarterbacked such megadeals as Verizon Communications' $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL nearly a decade ago. Frederick Green retired last year as a partner and chief of the transactions practice at Weil Gotshal & Manges, where he worked for 44 years.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 11:30 AM

nature of claim: /