Cannot Reasonably Be Questioned: Judicial Ethics Committee S...

The impartiality of acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan cannot "reasonably be questioned" as the judge in the Manhattan criminal case against Donald Trump because of the judge's modest campaign contributions or his daughter's employment, a judicial ethics committee said in an advisory opinion. While the document does not name Merchan, his daughter or the former president, the facts laid out in the one-page decision from the New York Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics precisely mirror the circumstances in the pending case.

June 13, 2023, 10:45 AM

