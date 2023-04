New Suit - Employment

Southwest Airlines was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Imler Law on behalf of a former flight attendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and not afforded accommodations to deal with her chronic stomach disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00723, Cannon v. Southwest Airlines Company.

Transportation & Logistics

April 21, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Lana Cannon

Imler Law

defendants

Southwest Airlines Company

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA