Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Keating, Muething & Klekamp on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against FedEx to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, The Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00458, Cannon v. FedEx Freight, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Shelby Cannon

Plaintiffs

Spitz, The Employee'S Law Firm

Matthew G Bruce

defendants

FedEx Freight, Inc.

defendant counsels

Keating, Muething & Klekamp

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA