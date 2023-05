Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pierce Atwood on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, seeking declaratory judgment for death benefits, was filed by Feingold Bonnet-Herbert PC and Thomas Law Offices on behalf of Scott Cannon and the Estate of Blaise Cannon. The case is 1:23-cv-10950, Cannon v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Cannon

Plaintiffs

Robert B. Feingold & Associates P.C.,

defendants

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc.

defendant counsels

Pierce Atwood

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations