Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against A. Gupta MD PA and Anita Gupta to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for the alleged failure to pay overtime wages and failure to meet the minimum wage requirement for specific dates, was filed by attorney Joseph T. Peckham on behalf of a nurse practitioner. The case is 6:23-cv-00941, Cannon v. A. Gupta MD PA et al.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Stella Cannon

Plaintiffs

Joseph Peckham

defendants

A. Gupta MD PA

Anita Gupta

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations