Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison & Foerster on Thursday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik and the Environmental Litigation Group on behalf of 10 residents of Bethpage, New York, who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals released from a Northrop naval weapons facility. The case is 2:23-cv-01429, Cannava et al. v. Northrop Grumman Corp. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 23, 2023, 1:00 PM