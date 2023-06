Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a data breach class action against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cole & Van Note on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 2:23-cv-04614, Cannady v. Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

Government

June 12, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

William Cannady

defendants

Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct