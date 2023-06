News From Law.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers are working on a bill to legalize cannabis for adult use in Pennsylvania, and local law firms stand to gain a boom in business if it passes this summer. Pennsylvania senators Dan Laughlin and Sharif Street announced the bipartisan legislation on May 19 as the latest effort to legalize adult use in the state after a previous bill in the 2021-2022 legislative session got stuck in committee.

Cannabis

June 16, 2023, 4:54 PM

nature of claim: /