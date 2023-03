News From Law.com

Delaware's Senate on Tuesday passed two bills that would legalize the use and sale of marijuana, potentially bringing the state one step closer to a budding legal niche. Despite the First State's existing medical marijuana program and its reputation as a business hub, the state currently doesn't have many attorneys focusing on the legal cannabis industry, but demand could increase.

